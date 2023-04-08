Bamba (ankle) logged six minutes off the bench in Friday's 121-107 win over the Suns, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block.

Los Angeles ran a three-center rotation Friday, with starter Anthony Davis taking on 34 minutes while Wenyen Gabriel (eight) and Bamba covered the remaining 14. Bamba checked into the game at the start of the second quarter for his first appearance since March 5, after he had been sidelined for the past month with an ankle injury. He looks to be third on the depth chart behind Davis and Gabriel for the time being and may not be a regular member of the rotation once the postseason arrives.