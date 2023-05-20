Bamba (ankle) is expected to be able to return to action as soon as Game 4 or Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After missing nine consecutive games with left ankle soreness, Bamba is nearing a return to the hardwood and could see action in Game 4 on Monday. The big man's absence has been felt throughout the series' first two games, as the Lakers have struggled to deal with Nikola Jokic on the interior and find themselves down 0-2. However, with the Lakers currently running an eight-man rotation, it's unclear how large of a role, if any, Bamba will play once available.