Bamba (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Denver, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Bamba, who's recovering from a PRP injection in his ankle, is set to be evaluated Tuesday in Los Angeles, so if he gets some positive news, the backup big man could be available later in the series. However, even if he's cleared, he's not guaranteed a spot in the Lakers' postseason rotation.