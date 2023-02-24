Bamba supplied 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 win over Golden State.

Playing in just his second game as a Laker, Bamba put up one of his better performances of the season, notching his second double-double (and his first since mid-November). The big man did so by tying his season-high mark with 13 rebounds, and he just managed to hit double-figure scoring thanks to a pair of three-pointers and four free-throws. The blowout nature of Los Angeles' victory allowed Bamba to play nearly as many minutes (22) as Anthony Davis (26), so there's no reason for fantasy managers to rush to grab Bamba off the waiver wire at this point.