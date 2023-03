Bamba (ankle) is out for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

After exiting Saturday's contest early due to an ankle sprain, Bamba will officially be sidelined Tuesday. The likes of Wenyen Gabriel and Rui Hachimura emerge as candidates to receive more usage with Bamba out of the lineup. The Texas product's next chance to return to the floor comes Friday against the Raptors.