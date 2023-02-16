Bamba amassed four points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 16 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 120-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Bamba returned from a five-game suspension during Wednesday's win and wasn't particularly efficient from the floor, but he tied for the second-highest rebound total on the team while also leading the team in blocks. His role during his Lakers debut was similar to the minutes he saw with the Magic, but he may see a slight uptick in playing time following the All-Star break as the primary backup at center behind Anthony Davis.