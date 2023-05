Bamba (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bamba could miss his second straight game Thursday due to left ankle soreness. However, he only played nine total minutes in the Lakers' first-round matchup with the Grizzlies. Especially considering Golden State likes to go small when Kevon Looney heads to the bench, it seems unlikely Bamba would receive significant minutes even if he's upgraded to available.