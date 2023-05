Bamba (ankle) didn't practice Monday and will be listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Denver on Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Bamba is still in Los Angeles after getting a PRP injection in his ankle earlier this postseason. He has a follow-up appointment Tuesday and will rejoin the team afterward. Even if Bamba is cleared to suit up at some point in the series, it's unclear if he'll be part of the Lakers' rotation versus Denver.