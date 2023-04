Bamba (ankle) is now doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bamba has been out since March 5 with an ankle sprain, so while he's still unlikely to play, it's an encouraging sign to see him listed as something other than out. If he remains sidelined, he'll have only three more chances to suit up before the regular season concludes, starting Wednesday versus the Clippers and ending with a rematch against Utah on Sunday.