Bamba (left ankle sprain) will not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Bamba will end his evening with two rebounds and nothing else over two minutes, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies. If he needs to miss time, his minutes will be divvied up amongst Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Wenyen Gabriel.