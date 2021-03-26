Harrell contributed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 loss to the Sixers.

Despite a solid performance, Harrell's fantasy value hangs in the balance. The Lakers are a candidate to procure LaMarcus Aldridge or Andre Drummond, and the addition of either player would harm Harrell's totals. There are other teams higher on the prospective list, and getting Anthony Davis and LeBron James back into the lineup will do a lot more than adding one more center to the equation. Still, Harrell managers should be aware of a possible move.