Harrell recorded eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 107-92 win over the Pistons.

Harrell has struggled the past two games, totaling just eight points, four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes. They weren't particularly easy matchups, with Harrell going up against Joel Embiid and the 76ers first and a defensive-minded center in Mason Plumlee second. Harrell should get back on track soon, as he has just five performances this season with single-digit points, and he's not at risk of losing his role during the regular season.