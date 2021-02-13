Harrell (undisclosed) is available to return to Friday's game against Memphis, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Harrell went to the locker room after a second-half collision Friday, but he returned to the bench several minutes later. He's available to go back into the game if he's needed over the final few minutes.
