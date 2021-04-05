Harrell logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes Sunday in a 104-86 loss against the Clippers.
Harrell scored only five points at Sacramento on Friday but supplied a team-best 19 in that same category Sunday. Andre Drummond sat out and could miss more games if his toe injury does not heal quickly, giving the former Clipper potential chances to earn some value.
