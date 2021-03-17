Harrell totaled 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 29 minutes Tuesday in a 137-121 win over Minnesota.

With Anthony Davis (calf) still on the shelf and Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) unable to be with the team, Harrell has stepped in to provide big scoring down low for the Lakers over the past four games. In that stretch, he is averaging 23.8 points on an uber-efficient 68.3 percent mark from the field. Harrell has been contributing in other categories as well, chipping in 6.8 boards, 2.3 dimes, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the same four-game span.