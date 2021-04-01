Harrell scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and grabbed five rebounds across 26 minutes in a loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Harrell led Los Angeles in scoring Wednesday, and he has been the Lakers' most effective offensive player since LeBron James went down with an ankle injury March 20. Over his past seven games, Harrell has scored no less than 18 points and has pulled down double-digit boards in four contests. He is posting per-game averages of 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds overall this season.