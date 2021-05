Harrell provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-10 FT) six rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Clippers.

Harrell and Kyle Kuzma were the only players to score in double-figures during the blowout. The veteran has seen his minutes slashed with the arrival of Andre Drummond, but foul trouble opened a window for Harrell to see more time on the court. Harrell is one of several players who will need to step up if the Lakers hope to stay out of the play-in sequence.