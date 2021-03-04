Harrell notched 26 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, an assist and a block across 33 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

Harrell contributed 26 points for the second time over his last six appearances and has scored 15-plus points four times in that stretch. His scoring numbers might be inconsistent off the bench, but Harrell has a clear role and consistent playing time so he should remain a reliable fantasy asset in most formats even if he has an off night from time to time. He is averaging 14.6 points per game on 58.7 percent shooting over his last 10 outings, however, so he's trending in the right direction.