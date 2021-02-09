Harrell tallied 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 119-112 overtime win over the Thunder.
Harrell reached the 30-minute mark for only the third time all season, benefiting from the overtime period along with the absence of Anthony Davis (Achilles). The Lakers are expected to get Davis back for Wednesday's rematch with the Thunder, and if that game proves similarly competitive as Monday's, Harrell could see his minutes dip back into the 20-to-25 range.
