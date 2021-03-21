Harrell finished with 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 boards, one assist and one block in 33 minutes of a 99-95 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Harrell tried picking up the scoring load for the Lakers after LeBron James (ankle) left the game in the first half. Harrell has been solid off the bench for the Lakers with Anthony Davis (calf) out, and now the frontcourt is thinner with the loss of James. No single player can replace James, but Harrell has shown he can score and attack the glass, putting him in a good position to be one of the guys who will take on an increased role beginning Sunday against the Suns.