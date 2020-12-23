Harrell went for 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assist and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Clippers.
Harrell wasn't expected to have a big night with Marc Gasol drawing the start, but Gasol only registered 12 minutes of play on Tuesday and left an open hole for the recent transfer. You'd think the Clippers would be keen to Harrell's tricks, but he outplayed them under the basket, especially against former teammate Ivica Zubac. Tuesday's game bodes well for Harrell's future contribution to the team.
