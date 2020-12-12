Harrell recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 87-81 win over the Clippers.

Harrell got the start at center with Marc Gasol (rest) not playing, and he clearly made his presence felt against his former team. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year will come off the bench for the Lakers once the regular season begins, but he should remain productive across the board as long as he gets decent minutes at either the four or five positions.