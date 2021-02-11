Harrell totaled 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in a win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Harrell was the Lakers' second-leading scorer in the contest, tallying 20 points on only 10 field-goal attempts. He has now scored 20-plus points in consecutive games after doing so only twice through his first 24 contests. Harrell's overall numbers are down in his first campaign with the Lakers, but he has filled a vital role off the bench with per-game averages of 13.5 points and 6.3 boards on 64.9 percent shooting.