Harrell finished Thursday's loss to Miami with 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes.

After getting ejected and playing only two minutes in his previous contest, Harrell saw just 21 minutes Thursday. His playing time is likely to take a hit with Andre Drummond now in the picture, but Harrell should still be able to put up productive numbers. He managed to get within a rebound of a double-double Thursday and added a pair of steals as well.