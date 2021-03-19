Harrell recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and 11 rebounds across 22 minutes Thursday in a 116-105 win versus Charlotte.

Unlike during the Lakers' previous three matchups, Harrell recorded double figures in rebounds. He has accomplished said feat only six times and is averaging 6.4 boards across 41 games. Despite his achievement Thursday, he remains an unfavorable option for rebounds heading into Saturday versus Atlanta. Harrell is slated to match up against the league's rebounding leader in Hawks center Clint Capela.