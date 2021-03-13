Harrell had 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes Friday in a 105-100 win against the Pacers.

Harrell is a valuable commodity when given many chances to shoot the ball. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.5 points across 12 games in which he attempted more than 10 field goals. Harrell added to this particular game by tying his season high of three blocks (from Jan. 30 at Boston).