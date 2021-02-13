Harrell went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies with an apparent injury, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Harrell collided with teammate Kyle Kuzma in the second half of Friday's matchup, and he went to the locker room immediately after the incident. The nature and severity of the injury are unknown, and whether he's able to return to the game remains to be seen.
