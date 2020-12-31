Harrell tallied 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-8 FT) and nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.
Harrell just missed out on his first double-double since opening night, but he was nonetheless a solid contributor off the bench in the 121-107 victory. In his first season with the Lakers, Harrell has proven to be a steady source of both scoring and rebounding, posting per-game averages of 14.0 points and 6.6 boards through five games.
More News
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles against former team•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles against former team•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Lands with Lakers•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores team-high 20 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 15 points in 18 minutes•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Wins Sixth Man of the Year•