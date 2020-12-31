Harrell tallied 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-8 FT) and nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Harrell just missed out on his first double-double since opening night, but he was nonetheless a solid contributor off the bench in the 121-107 victory. In his first season with the Lakers, Harrell has proven to be a steady source of both scoring and rebounding, posting per-game averages of 14.0 points and 6.6 boards through five games.