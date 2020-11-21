Harrell is planning to sign with the Lakers on a two-year, $19 million deal, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Harrell is staying in Los Angeles, but with with a different team than anticipated. His deal will have a second-year player option. With the departure of Dwight Howard, the Lakers clearly have a need at center. Harrell could also presumably play alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. The 26-year-old was originally expected to make a much bigger splash in free agency before an underwhelming postseason with the Clippers. Given his second-year player option, it appears he is opting to bet on himself this year. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year averaged 18.6 point, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 27.8 minutes last season.