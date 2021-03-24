Harrell added 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and two blocks during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

Harrell posted at least 18 points for a fifth time over the past six contests but snapped his streak of 10-plus rebounds at three games. The center has been playing superbly over his past eight games, as he's averaging 18.5 points 10.8 rebounds all off the bench during that stretch.