Harrell could be set for a larger role over the next several games after Anthony Davis aggravated his Achilles injury in Sunday's loss to the Nuggets.

Harrell saw 30 and 33 minutes, respectively, in the two games Davis missed last week, and at this stage it would be a major surprise if Davis is not set for a multi-game absence after he limped off the floor Sunday night. Harrell finished Sunday's game with a disappointing four points and six boards in 24 minutes, but the game was out of reach midway through the second half. As Los Angeles heads into a four-game week, Harrell has considerably more upside than usual.