Harrell recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes Friday in a 102-93 win versus Portland.
Harrell was one rebound short of his fourth double-double this season. Even so, he has been an outstanding presence from the Lakers' bench in recent matchups. Harrell is averaging 19.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on only 24.8 minutes across their past four games. Harrell's playing time may be a recurring issue, but his numbers make him a satisfactory option in any fantasy leagues at the moment.
