Harrell posted nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.
Harrell hasn't recorded a double-double since Opening Night, when he scored 17 points to go along with 10 boards against the Clippers. He continues to be productive, but both his minutes and production have been trending in the wrong direction of late.
