Harrell will come off the bench Wednesday against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old started and played 18 minutes Tuesday with Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable, but he'll shift back to the bench Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel said Harrell indicated he prefers the bench role, so Damian Jones will join the starting five for the short-handed Lakers.
