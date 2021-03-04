Harrell will come off the bench Wednesday against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old started and played 18 minutes Tuesday with Marc Gasol (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable, but he'll shift back to the bench Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel said Harrell indicated he prefers the bench role, so Damian Jones will join the starting five for the short-handed Lakers.

