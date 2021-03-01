Harrell had six points (3-7 FG), three rebounds and two steals in Sunday's win over the Warriors.

Harrell's minutes total (11) is a little alarming, but the Lakers jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back, so Frank Vogel was able to rest several of his regulars during the second half. Over his previous four games, Harrell saw 30, 22, 23 and 24 minutes, respectively.