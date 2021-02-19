Harrell had 10 points (5-8 FG) and three rebounds in Thursday night's loss to Brooklyn.

Surprisingly, Harrell's workload has taken a slight dip since Anthony Davis (calf) aggravated his calf injury, as he's played just 18 and 15 minutes, respectively, in the Lakers' last two games without Davis. Coach Frank Vogel has instead favored Kyle Kuzma, who started and played 34 minutes Thursday night. There's a good chance Vogel could eventually turn to Harrell for a larger workload, but for now he should be approached with some degree of caution in DFS contests.