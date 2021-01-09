Harrell totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 FT) and a season-high 14 rebounds in Friday's victory over the Bulls.

Harrell registered his second double-double as a Laker -- and first since opening night -- in the win. With Anthony Davis (hip) unable to take the court, Harrell played 29 minutes after averaging only 21 minutes over his previous five games. Though Harrell's scoring (12.6 PPG) is down in comparison to last season's 18.6 mark, he is having his best season as a rebounder with 8.0 boards per contest.