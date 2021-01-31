Harrell logged 16 points (8-10 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes Saturday in a 96-95 win at Boston.

With Marc Gasol struggling on offense, Harrell was given his second Lakers game with at least 30 minutes of playing time. He took advantage, leading the bench unit in points and logging his season high in blocks. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Harrell considering he recorded eight points across the Lakers' previous two games.