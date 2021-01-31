Harrell logged 16 points (8-10 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes Saturday in a 96-95 win at Boston.
With Marc Gasol struggling on offense, Harrell was given his second Lakers game with at least 30 minutes of playing time. He took advantage, leading the bench unit in points and logging his season high in blocks. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Harrell considering he recorded eight points across the Lakers' previous two games.
More News
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Another dud Thursday•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Provides efficient bench scoring•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 21 points in win•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts double-double in victory•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Only scores nine points•