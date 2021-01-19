Harrell tallied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 115-113 loss to the Warriors.

The two rejections were a nice bonus from Harrell, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him consistently providing value in that category. Instead, the bulk of Harrell's value comes from what he provides in the points, rebounds and field-goal percentage categories. He's averaging 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 63.7 percent from the field this season, and that level of production is probably a fair representation of what to expect from him moving forward so long as Anthony Davis and LeBron James stay healthy.