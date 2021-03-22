Harrell logged 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in a 111-94 loss at Phoenix.

Harrell finished Sunday's game with his sixth double-double, of which he has recorded three in March. He is currently averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds across eight games this month. With an injury bug affecting some of the Lakers' players, Harrell could be in line to produce better numbers than those he has already given.