Harrell produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 loss to the Heat.

Although Marc Gasol has graced the starting five as the number-one center, Harrell's aggression and board-crashing style have frequently outdueled his teammate from the bench. Still, the team is satisfied with Harrell's role, and he routinely sees around 25 minutes with the second unit.