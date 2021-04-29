Harrell ended with 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

Harrell managed to contribute across the board in the loss but the playing time remains a worry. As the Lakers seemingly get healthier moving forward, it appears as though Harrell is going to be playing less. Given his limited fantasy upside, it is probably safe to move on at this point.