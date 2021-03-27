Harrell totaled 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 100-86 win over the Cavaliers.

With both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) out of commission, Harrell has stepped up as the Lakers' primary scoring threat. Though he continues to come off the bench, Harrell has posted 20-plus points in seven of his past 10 games, including three of four contests since James went down with injury. The 27-year-old is shooting an efficient 63.7 percent from the field overall this season.