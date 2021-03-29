Harrell has recorded four double-doubles over the Lakers' past six games, averaging 21.0 points (on 66.2 percent shooting from the floor) and 9.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game to go with 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 0.7 assists.

Harrell's surge has coincided with LeBron James (ankle) joining Anthony Davis (calf) on the injury list, with both players likely in line to miss another week or two, if not longer. In the short term, Harrell's usage rate should be on the upswing, but the Lakers' recent signing of Andre Drummond looms as a potential threat to Harrell's playing time. Harrell lacks the flexibility to play power forward alongside Drummond, and Marc Gasol's defensive aptitude should also maintain a spot in head coach Frank Vogel's center rotation. As a result, Harrell could be in danger of seeing his 30-minute role drop into the 15-to-20 range, depending on how soon the Lakers are willing to integrate Drummond once he gets his conditioning in order after a month-long layoff from game action. The Lakers are back on the schedule Wednesday against the Bucks.