In 26 minutes off the bench, Harrell scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists and one steal during Thursday's 113-106 win over the Bucks.

Harrell has been nothing short of consistent during his first season with the Lakers. The sixth-year vet has now registered at least 20 minutes and 12 points in seven straight games while shooting better than 50 percent in eight straight. For the season, Harrell has eight games in which he has scored 15 points or more while also adding 14 games with at least five rebounds.