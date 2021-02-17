Harrell had 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.
Harrell might be in line for an increased role with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined for nearly a month, but such wasn't the case here -- he only played 18 minutes but made the most of them. Regardless if he comes off the bench or starts, Harrell should remain a consistent performer for the Lakers -- he has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances.
More News
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely set for increased minutes•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Available to return•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficient from field in victory•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominates off bench•
-
Lakers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 19 points in win•