Harrell had 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Harrell might be in line for an increased role with Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined for nearly a month, but such wasn't the case here -- he only played 18 minutes but made the most of them. Regardless if he comes off the bench or starts, Harrell should remain a consistent performer for the Lakers -- he has scored in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances.