Harrell played 23 minutes off the bench and contributed 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three steals Monday in the 114-103 win over the Magic.

Harrell has scored in double figures while adding at least five rebounds in four of his last five games. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner has seen his production drop across the board in his first year with the Lakers, though his shooting percentage has increased. Since dropping 20-plus points in seven of 10 outings from March 3 - 26, Harrell has failed to hit that mark while only topping 15 points four times in 14 outings.