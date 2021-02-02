Harrell scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Harrell had another relatively high workload game, reaching at least 29 minutes for the second consecutive contest. He scored extremely efficiently and has now shot 16-for-19 from the field in his last two games. While he almost certainly can't maintain that form, Harrell has averaged two steals and 1.2 blocks per game across his last four contests to complement his strong scoring efforts.