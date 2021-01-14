Harrell registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-99 win over the Thunder.
Harrell hasn't been the same impact player he was with the Clippers last season, but he is showing signs of turning things around and has scored in double digits in five straight contests, including putting up 14 or more points in four straight games. Harrell is settling nicely as a bench weapon for the Lakers and is averaging 13.6 points per game in 2020-21.
