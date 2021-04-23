Harrell totaled 14 points (7-8 FG), six rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Harrell missed only one shot on this way to 14 points, his most since April 4. The efficiency is a good sign because the 27-year-old was only shooting 46.8 percent from the field over his previous 10 games. It is worth noting this was Anthony Davis' first game back after a lengthy time off due to a calf injury. Harrell saw his minutes dip slightly, but he appears to still be a key piece off the bench.